TRAVEL ADVISORY: Dozens Of Rail Cars Taken Off Tracks After Cracks Found In SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Cars

Tom Brady Pre-Recorded Commercial With 5 Super Bowl Rings

February 6, 2017 7:43 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One for the thumb.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, scoring the only overtime touchdown in Super Bowl history, to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl 51.

It was Brady’s fifth Super Bowl ring and despite having to overcome a 25-point second half deficit, he never seemed fazed.

Just take a look at this Super Bowl commercial that aired right after the game ended, highlighting his five Super Bowl rings — an NFL QB record.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia