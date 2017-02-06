Tom Brady Pre-Recorded Commercial With 5 Super Bowl Rings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One for the thumb.
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, scoring the only overtime touchdown in Super Bowl history, to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl 51.
It was Brady’s fifth Super Bowl ring and despite having to overcome a 25-point second half deficit, he never seemed fazed.
Just take a look at this Super Bowl commercial that aired right after the game ended, highlighting his five Super Bowl rings — an NFL QB record.
