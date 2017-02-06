Syrian Family Denied Entry At PHL Due To Travel Ban Now Back In U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Syrian family who was previously denied entry to the United States because of the travel ban landed at JFK Airport in New York this morning.
The Assali family landed around 8:17 a.m. The Assalis are from Syria and live in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Six of their relatives were denied entry into the United States when their visas were cancelled because of the ban.
Officials say the Assalis worked to get their visas for 13 years, only to be turned away at Philadelphia International Airport on January 28.
The family says they are happy to be together again.
Matthew Assali says, “I’m so excited to see my brother again. I am so grateful. I just want to say thank you to all of the American people who support us, to the attorneys and congressmen, just everyone who supports us.”
They arrived in Allentown Monday afternoon and were greeted by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.