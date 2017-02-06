Making The Case For Why Super Bowl LI Was The Greatest Of All-Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In 51 years of Super Bowls, there have been game-winning field goals, epic drives and amazing catches. But looking back at the history of America’s biggest game, there was none greater than Sunday’s 34-28 New England win over Atlanta. It was simply the best Super Bowl ever, but was it the best game ever?

“That was amazing. I almost cried. It was unbelievable,” said Adwoa Sarpong.

Brandon Reaves said “Tom Brady, nobody else could’ve did that. I agree he’s the greatest.” He added that he too felt like it was the best game he ever saw.

And of course the game was what everyone was talking about over at SportsRadio 94WIP.

Ike Reese “Maybe I’m just living in the moment, but yeah I think it was the best Super Bowl ever,” said host and former Eagle Ike Reese. A fellow WIP host had a slightly different take on the game.

“I don’t think it’s the greatest game I’ve ever seen,” said Joe DeCamara. “It was a great game and an amazing ending, no question about that, but to me Atlanta made too many mistakes. They blew the game.”

No Super Bowl had such different halves, each owned by a different team. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and it was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime. But for Ken Fern, he’s seen better.

“It’s not the best game I’ve ever seen because I’ve seen triple overtime hockey games that were better,” Fern said. “I thought that what New England did was incredible, but I happened to be texting with my mother back and forth about the score and she quoted Yogi Berra and said ‘it ain’t over til it’s over,’ Momma’s always right.”

Well ,there were 31 Super Bowl records broken or tied last night, making a great case for it to be the best game ever or at least in the running.