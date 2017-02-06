Sanctuary City Legislation Advances In Pennsylvania Senate

by Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — A State Senate committee Monday advanced legislation to punish Philadelphia and other municipalities that have declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”

The sanctuary city legislation is one of a number of controversial bills that are being reintroduced after failing to get final action before the legislature’s previous two-year session ended.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday signed off on a bill that would cut off state grants to municipalities who do not cooperate when they have in custody individuals for whom there is a detainer issued by federal immigration authorities.

Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia, the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, joined with other Democrats on the panel voting against the measure.

“I think we need to be very thoughtful and mindful about the whole civil liberties issue, and we’re starting to tread into some areas that begin to get extremely murky,” Hughes said.

Hughes also cited an “evolving federal policy” on the matter.

The sponsor of the bill said he is acting in the interest of public safety.