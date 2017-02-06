Report: Liquid Nitrogen Leak At Sperm Bank Kills Deputy

February 6, 2017 6:56 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS) — According to CBS affiliate WRDW, a sergeant is dead following an incident at Xytex, a sperm bank.

The report states that Sergeant Greg Meagher attempted to rescue a Xytex employee when he was overcome, inhaling toxic chemicals. The Richmond County Coroner says that Meagher, 57, died on Sunday afternoon at Augusta University Medical Center.

Officials believe that during the rescue attempt, Meagher inhaled liquid nitrogen.

Toxicology tests will be run to determine the cause of Meagher’s death and officials say that could cause the autopsy to take weeks to complete.

