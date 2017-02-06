Police: Woman Found Shot To Death In West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 65-year-old woman was found fatally shot in her West Philadelphia home.
It happened on the 300 block of North Holly Street.
Authorities say that is where they found Winnie Harris dead in a second floor bedroom Friday night.
Harris was the executive director at UC Green, a non-profit that plants trees and cleans up the community.
Friends became worried when she missed a meeting.
“I called the police because we couldn’t get an answer and usually we attend the meeting together,” her friend Elizabeth Waring said.
So far, no word on a suspect or a motive.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.