Outpouring Of Support For Girl Scout Robbed Selling Cookies In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Girl Scout was robbed over the weekend as she sold cookies in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday. During the robbery, police say $50 was taken from the girl.
She was not hurt and plans to continue selling cookies. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Experimental Therapy To Battle Brain Cancer Helping Patients Survive Years Beyond Expectations
As police continue their search for the suspected thief, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania say many people have stepped up to help the child. The Girl Scouts released a statement on the incident, reading in part:
“We want to send a huge thank you for the outpouring of support received from the many good Samaritans and citizens who reached out with kind words and donations. Their generosity has not only helped recoup the money that was stolen, but also reinforced the power we have as a community to rally around our young people in need. Our Girl Scout is resilient and has decided to continue selling cookies.”
One Comment