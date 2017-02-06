One Third Of SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Rail Cars Pulled Off Tracks

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Dozens Of Rail Cars Taken Off Tracks After Cracks Found In SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Cars

February 6, 2017 10:17 AM By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big problems today on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line after a third of the rail cars were taken off the tracks.

SEPTA says crews found cracks in the body bolster, which is a main load carrying beam, on two Market-Frankford Line trains over the weekend. Because of that, SEPTA needed to inspect all cars on the line and there’s a shortage today, says spokeswoman Heather Redfern.

“We normally have 144 cars in service for the regular morning rush hour. We’re 40 short of that this morning.”

Redfern says that does not necessarily mean there are cracks on all 40 cars that were taken out of service. The inspections will reveal any issues on these cars that are about 20 years old.

Redfern says this issue is different than the problem, the cracks, that plagued the Regional Rail line cars over the summer.

And so far, officials aren’t exactly sure how long this problem will last on the Market-Frankford Line.

