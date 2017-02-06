Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Stolen From Lower Merion High School

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Several Kobe Bryant memorabilia items have been stolen from Lower Merion High School.

Sean Hughes, the school’s principal, said in a letter that the items were stolen from a display case outside the Bryant Gymnasium. The NBA legend attended Lower Merion and won the PIAA Boys Basketball State Championship in 1996.

Hughes said thieves made off with Bryant’s framed high school replica jersey, state championship trophy and net, programs from the state and district title games, a proclamation from the Pennsylvania State House honoring the 1996 team, as well as several pairs of signed Nike sneakers.

“We are saddened and angered that our school has been vandalized, but we are grateful that no one was harmed during the incident last night,” Hughes said in the letter. “Material items can be replaced and we will make every effort to restore and even enhance the contents of the case with the help of alumni and friends.”

Hughes says authorities are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the school to identify the perpetrators.

“While the items from the case are not of substantial monetary value, they do have a great deal of sentimental importance,” Hughes said. “They represent a wonderful time of accomplishment, unity and pride for our school community – the 1996 state championship – and celebrate an alumnus who has made significant and lasting contributions to our school and the sports world. The ‘Kobe Showcase’ has become a unique point of pride for our school and even a tourist attraction; many basketball fans from all over the world visit our school each year to take photos in front of the display and leave even more impressed by the warmth, kindness and spirit of LM students and staff.”

Bryant went from high school to the NBA as he was a first round pick of the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 Draft, before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 18-time All-Star played 20 seasons with the Lakers, and won five NBA championships.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000.