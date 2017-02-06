It’s Burn Awareness Week

by Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too many people suffer burns, and they often occur at home.
A person is burned everyday in Pennsylvania, according to the latest figures, and Rachel Bryson, spokeswoman for the American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division, says 90% of all burns treated in emergency rooms are caused by hot liquids.
Pool, cleaning, and lawn chemicals can also cause problems.
She urges those who are injured to seek medical attention, “if the burns have occurred on your hands, feet, face, cover a large area of your body, is a deep burn, certainly if it’s been caused by chemicals or electricity.”
She says those most likely to suffer a burn are between 45 and 60-years-old, followed by young children.