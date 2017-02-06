Hyundai’s Live Super Bowl 51 Commercial Allows Soldiers To Watch With Family

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Dozens Of Rail Cars Taken Off Tracks After Cracks Found In SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Cars

February 6, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hyundai, the Department of Defense, FOX, and the NFL had to sign off on it during the game.

Director Peter Berg was tasked with making a live commercial for Hyundai which was slotted to air immediately following the game. The commercial was shot during the game and had to be finished by halftime in order to get the OK’s from executives.

The emotional ad would allowed three soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division to watch the Super Bowl in 360-degree pods with their respective families, who were watching in Hyundai’s luxury box at NRG stadium.

“We’ll shoot it during the first quarter,” Berg told USA Today. “We’ll have pretty much the second quarter and halftime to get it put together.”

 

