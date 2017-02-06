Shayne Gostisbehere Expected To Miss Third Straight Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will continue their home stand tonight as they welcome the St. Louis Blues to South Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 1-0-1 in the first two games of this five-game home stand. Last time out the lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, 1-0.

Philadelphia now with 59 points on the season (26-20-7) and that’s good for the second and final wildcard playoff spot in the East right now.

St. Louis comes to town with 55 points (25-22-5) and they are two points out of the final wildcard playoff spot in the West.

The Flyers and Blues have already met once this season. Back on December 28th, in St. Louis, the Blues beat the Orange and Black, 6-3.

Forward Travis Konecny is expected to return to action after being a healthy scratch for two games, but defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to remain in street clothes again for a third straight game (healthy scratch).

Michal Neuvirth will start in net for the Flyers.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Flyers and tonight’s game.