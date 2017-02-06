Report: Eagles May ‘Land Torrey Smith In A Trade’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When writing about the top offseason priority for each NFL team, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora included this little nugget about the Eagles — who clearly need help at the wide receiver position.

“They might land Torrey Smith in a trade,” La Canfora wrote, “but they need to draft a receiver high as well.”

Related: Report: Eagles Willing To Give 5th Rounder For Torrey Smith; 49ers Want More

The Eagles were previously linked to the 28-year-old wide receiver during the season, but talks have since simmered down.

Smith had just 20 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns in 2016 with the 49ers.

Related: 5 Players The Eagles Need To Decide On

Before joining the 49ers in 2015, Smith — a 2011 second round pick out of Maryland — played four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, winning a Super Bowl in 2012. In 2013, Smith caught a career-best 65 balls for 1,128 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles are projected to have somewhere in between $10 and $14 million in cap space this offseason, according to CBS Sports.

Smith has a $9.6 million cap hit in 2017, and will cost $4.8 million against the cap if released ($4.8 million cap savings), according to spotrac.com. Smith can be released for a cap savings of $6.4 million before the 2018 season and $8 million before the 2019 season.