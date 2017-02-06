Dom Show Notes 2.6.17

9:00-President Putin demanding an apology for O’Reilly’s “killer” comment.
9:05-President Trump, ” You think our Country is so innocent.”
9:40-84 Lumber ad controversy.
10:00-Andy McCarthy of National Review joined discussing the legality of the Executive Order on the 7 Middle Eastern Countries from entering the United States and the riots in Berkeley.
10:20-Best commercials for the Super Bowl.
10:35-Chester County Republican, Val DiGiorgio, joined discussing his win become Chairman of the Pennsylvania GOP.
10:50-Congressman Pat Meehan pulling back from his challenge to Senator Bob Casey.
11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing the news of the day.
11:20-Mayor Jim Kenney trying to get Senator Toomey’s attention on Betsy DeVos.