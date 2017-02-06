Conversation Around Super Bowl 51 Dominates Social Media

WATCH LIVE: Bucks County Officials Hold News Conference About Suspected Serial Child Rapist

February 6, 2017 10:46 AM By Melony Roy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Patriots comeback Super Bowl victory over the Falcons in overtime exploded online.

Fans around the world sent more than 27.6 million tweets during the live telecast.

The most tweeted moments of the night were: The Patriots complete comeback to win the Super Bowl in overtime and Lady Gaga’s halftime performance.

The most tweeted moments of the Pepsi Halftime show were: The minute the show ended, when Lady Gaga says hi to her mom and dad and when Gaga came down from the roof on a harness.

The most tweeted about songs from Lady Gaga’s performance were: Bad Romance, Telephone and Born This Way.

On Twitter, the most mentioned brands were Pepsi, T-Mobile and Avocados from Mexico.

