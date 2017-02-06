Bomb Squad Disposing Of Dynamite Found In MontCo Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Montgomery County bomb squad is disposing of about ten sticks of dynamite this afternoon.
The explosives were discovered this morning, inside a home in the Haverford section of Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.
The home is on Laurel Lane. Township spokesman Tom Walsh says the homeowner was in the demolition business, and had recently passed away.
A family member was cleaning out the house and found the dynamite inside a refrigerated unit. Walsh says this is apparently a common way to store dynamite.
The Montgomery County bomb squad is getting assistance from the Delaware County Bomb Squad in disposing of the explosives.