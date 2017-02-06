Best Lingerie Boutiques In Philadelphia For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Allen Foster Valentine’s Day is coming and you want it to be perfect. Flowers, chocolates, dinner, a movie, all those classic standbys have merit, but it’s about more than that. It’s the one day of the year that is wholly devoted to love and romance. It’s not enough to merely exchange candy and cards, the day must bristle with something truly unforgettable and intimate, and there’s no gift more intimate than lingerie. However, if you just wrap it up in a box and hand it over with an eager grin, you are denying her the full pleasure of the lingerie experience. The thrill of perusing the possibilities. The divine feeling of being pampered by an attentive and knowledgeable staff. For it to be truly personal and meaningful, something she will cherish (and brag about to her girlfriends), she needs to be involved from the very start. Don’t just give, take her to a place where fantasy and reality merge in a wonderful world of exciting options. This Valentine’s Day, treat her to a trip to one of Philadelphia’s best lingerie boutiques.

www.coeurlingerie.com 132 S. 17th St.Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 972-0373 Located just a few steps from Rittenhouse Square is Mona’s secret shop, Coeur. Coeur is a bountiful oasis of undergarments where you can find every type of intimate apparel you need from a wide variety of bras, panties, and thongs to t-shirts and sleepwear. Mona, the revered owner, is frequently touted by customers as having the uncanny ability to size by eye in an instant. Her knowledge and endearing candor make the experience of shopping at Coeur something you will not only likely never forget, but will want to experience again and again.

www.hopechestshop.com 379 West Lancaster Ave.Haverford, PA 19041610-642-4222 Historically, the Main Line was home to some of Philadelphia’s wealthiest families. Today, the region still basks in that pristine air of sophistication and cultural extravagance. Which makes it the perfect home for the area’s premiere lingerie store, a sizzling boutique peddling elegance and allure, Hope Chest. Boasting a line of luxurious intimates from Europe and America along with professional bra fitting services (no appointment needed), it’s no wonder this establishment was voted one of the top lingerie stores in the world by Travel and Leisure Magazine.

www.hellogeisha.com 149 N. 3rd St.Philadelphia, PA 19106(267) 886-8110 The Geisha House is a cozy and inviting boutique that offers sleek and stylish apparel and accessories. The owner, Courtney, is often accused of having fabulous taste and stocking her store with truly unique treasures that are perfect for that free-spirited, worry-free girl who loves to show the world who she is with her head-turning style. Her lingerie ranges from comfortable and cute to fiercely tantalizing. Whether you want to be coy or confident, The Geisha House has the perfect intimates to make your Valentine's Day whatever you want it to be.

www.mi-ladycorset.com Baderwood Shopping Center1625 The FairwayJenkintown, PA 19046(215) 885-2727 You might be wondering why Mi-Lady is designated as a Corset Shop. It’s because this boutique has stayed true to the old-fashioned practice of taking the time and care to properly fit their customers. A bra does more than accentuate your natural silhouette, it supports your breast tissue and even improves your posture. But there is really no such thing as an out-of-the-box perfect fit. Second generation owner Marcy Druker has over 34 years of experience in ensuring that when you leave, there are no painful underwires, slipping straps, creeping out issues, or any other undesirable situations. Her compassionate and talented staff has also been trained to fit mastectomy products, as well. If you want to feel as great as you look, then Mi-Lady Corset Shop is the choice for you.