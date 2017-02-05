Weekend Box Office Report: Split Remains Top Of Box Office

By Bill Wine
Split is still it.
The M. Night Shyamalan horror thriller and the box office leader of the last two weekends made it three first-place finishes in a row by earning an estimated $15-million.
The horror thriller, Rings, the new threequel to The Ring, was a close runner-up with $13-million.
Third was the family-film holdover, A Dog’s Purpose, with $11-million.
The fourth and fifth slots went to Oscar nominees Hidden Figures and La La Land, with $10-million and $7-million , respectively.
And the new science-fiction romance, The Space Between Us, took in $4-million, good for ninth place.
Industry-wide Super Bowl Weekend totals were much lower than those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.