Weekend Box Office Report: Split Remains Top Of Box Office

February 5, 2017 6:19 PM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Split

By Bill Wine

Split is still it.

The M. Night Shyamalan horror thriller and the box office leader of the last two weekends made it three first-place finishes in a row by earning an estimated $15-million.

The horror thriller, Rings, the new threequel to The Ring, was a close runner-up with $13-million.

Third was the family-film holdover, A Dog’s Purpose, with $11-million.

The fourth and fifth slots went to Oscar nominees Hidden Figures and La La Land, with $10-million and $7-million , respectively.

And the new science-fiction romance, The Space Between Us, took in $4-million, good for ninth place.

Industry-wide Super Bowl Weekend totals were much lower than those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

