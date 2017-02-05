South Jersey Students Make Hundreds Of Hoagies For Families In Need

MULLICA HILL, NJ. (CBS) — For the third year in a row, hundreds of volunteers spent their Super Bowl Sunday making hoagies for a good cause.

‘Hoagies-4-Hope’ has become a Super Bowl Sunday tradition at Clearview Regional High School in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

The popular fundraiser began in the wee hours of the morning with 1,000 pounds of meat, 350 pounds of cheese, 1,800 freshly baked rolls all lined up in an effort to raise money for families dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

“We build these hoagies for the kids, and 100 percent of proceeds go for the families,” said John Washburn, one of the teachers advising students on the event.

The event raised more than $17,000 last year, with $5,800 going to three different families. This year, they expect to raise more than $20,000 to help four Clearview Students, like 12-year-old Nayelle Hamilton, who’s fighting renal cancer. Her mom, Danielle, says the money they received is a huge help.

“It helps out with the medical bills, taking her back to the hospital and anything else she needs, like medicine,” she said.

Sophomore Gina Rucci was one of more than 300 volunteers who stuffed generous portions of capicola, salami, ham and provolone cheese onto fresh-baked rolls, helping the group reach its goal of 1,800 Italian and turkey hoagies, and, more importantly, helping the families in need.

“They’re traveling back and forth to the hospital or they’re staying at a hospital and need someone to take care of their other children at home,” Rucci said. “I feel so good knowing that what I’m doing now is helping four people’s lives.”