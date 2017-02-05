Girl Scout Selling Cookies Robbed Of $50 In Center City

February 5, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Girl Scout Cookies, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say stole $50 from a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in Center City.

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at 16th and Pine Streets.

Authorities say the young girl was approached by an unidentified man in a gray sweat jacket who stole $50 in cash and then took off. The girl was not hurt in the incident.

No other information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    February 5, 2017 at 10:29 am

    No description?

    Reply | Report comment |

