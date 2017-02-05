Girl Scout Selling Cookies Robbed Of $50 In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say stole $50 from a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in Center City.
The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at 16th and Pine Streets.
Authorities say the young girl was approached by an unidentified man in a gray sweat jacket who stole $50 in cash and then took off. The girl was not hurt in the incident.
No other information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
No description?