Chris Hogan Is A Patriot Philly Can Rally Behind

By Joseph Santoliquito

Philadelphia, PA (CBS) — There is a hands-in-the-dirt quality to New England Patriots’ wide receiver Chris Hogan. The 28-year-old is the resilient kind that kept getting knocked down and always got back up, dusted himself off and stepped forward again.

Almost every TV in the Philadelphia area on Sunday will be tuned into the Super Bowl. Many may even know Hogan’s story, how he rose to prominence after playing one year of college football at FCS Monmouth, after playing three years of lacrosse at Penn State, and then was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins before finally latching on with Buffalo and beginning his NFL journey.

It is a story of diligence. It is a story of determination. It is a story of beating a system that’s rigged to prop up handpicked stars to excel through a wringing process that begins in high school.

It is the quintessential Philadelphia story.

On Sunday, Hogan will be catching passes for the New England Patriots from Tom Brady, and like the Pats or not, it will be hard to root against someone like Hogan who had so many odds stacked against him.

“I do believe it’s about hard work and never giving up on yourself, because there wasn’t a day that went by after I was cut that I didn’t think I would make it,” said Hogan, who caught nine passes for 180 yards in New England’s AFC championship victory over Pittsburgh. “I always believed. I just had to keep pushing to make it happen. Once it did, I never relaxed. I kept it up.

“It’s a matter of opportunity. It’s why I’ll never forget the chance I got in Buffalo. That opened the door. I wish I was able to stay, but the Patriots came in, they told me they liked the way I played and they said I could fit into what they do. Once you get here, it’s a different world. The Patriots are used to winning. They know how to win. The way they treat their players is first class. The way they’re able to block out the outside distractions keeps this team constantly focused.

“You come to the New England Patriots to play, you’re not hoping and being happy to make the playoffs and see what happens. These guys play to win Super Bowls. It’s probably why they’ve won so many.”

Hogan said the transition landing from where he was this time last year to where he is now has been made much smoother by the experience around him.

And nothing has changed.

Sure, he’s playing in the Super Bowl. Sure, he has a thousand cameras, cell phones and mics pushed in his face, but he’s maintained his equilibrium. He’s kept his balance by remaining who he is—the underdog.

“Chris still lives and acts like the guy he was when he was cut,” said Tom Ottaiano, Hogan’s business rep. “He rents out a place up in the New England area, he lives modestly, drives back and forth to see his family, friends and fiancée during off days during the season and plays the game.

“Chris loves what he does. That comes out in his play.”