Can You Get In Trouble By Your Employer For Protesting?

February 5, 2017 8:17 PM By Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protest demonstrations have been happening pretty regularly since the new president took office. Now, the question is, can an employer do anything about employees who take part?

If you work for a public employer, like the government, you can exercise your right to protest off the clock. But private employers are different. Kathleen Davis is a professor in Temple University’s Fox School of Business.

“Employees can protest if they don’t bring their employer into the matter.”

But Mary Catherine Roper of the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union said private employers can take retaliation, legally.

“If their employer objects to what they’ve been out doing, they actually could get in trouble at work, unless they’e cleared it beforehand. Different workplaces have different policies on this.”

