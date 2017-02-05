SUPER BOWL LI – LISTEN LIVE ON ATLANTA'S 92.9 THE GAME 

Amber Alert For All Of Pennsylvania; Authorities Look For Missing Two-Year-Old Girl

February 5, 2017 8:45 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Bloomsburg Barracks Columbia County. The Civil Authorities have issued a Child Abduction Emergency for all of Pennsylvania ending at 11:24 p.m.

thumbnail 3 alexis weber Amber Alert For All Of Pennsylvania; Authorities Look For Missing Two Year Old Girl

On Feb. 5, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Alexis Weber, a two year old white female, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street, Berwick, Columbia County, Pennsylvania.

She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt and black pants. Weber was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Convertible Mustang, bearing Pennsylvania Registration HWN-1367.  The vehicle was stolen by an unknown actor and fled the area towards Laporte, PA.

