A Ticket To Ride; SEPTA Contest Highlights Love Found On SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, SEPTA is looking to find out if you’ve been hit by cupid’s arrow while riding with the transit authority.

SEPTA’s “Moving Love Stories” Contest is encouraging riders who have met that special someone while riding with the authority to share their story.

“We’re asking any of our riders who met the love of their life, their significant other on one of our trains, on one of the buses, or one of the trolleys to send that in to us and we have have prizes,” Heather Redfern with SEPTA said.

They ran this contest few years back and got all sorts of stories like riders and workers falling in love, and people meeting on their way home from work and being together for decades.

“We know that people have found the love of their life riding the lines and some of the people got married and have been together for years.”

The winning story gets a March SEPTA Anywhere Pass and a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card to share with their commuter cutie.

Ten additional lovable stories will receive an ISEPTAPHILLY t-shirt.