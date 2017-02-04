PA Lawmakers Revive Debate On Controversial Issues

by Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — In the opening weeks of the new session of the Pennsylvania legislature, lawmakers are reopening debate on issues that were hotly contested in their previous two-year session.

A Senate committee last week advanced legislation to stop government collection of any portion of public sector union dues intended to be used for political purposes.

The debate was familiar, with suburban Democrat Daylin Leach saying the measure is part of a national movement.

“Part of a whole movement to reduce the power of workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Republicans like State Government Committee Chairman Mike Folmer say it’s about good government.

“We need stronger and thicker walls of separation of political action monies,” said Folmer.

But the paycheck measure is just one of several bills that reignite debate in the new session on issues including sanctuary cities, abortion, and the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases.

Meanwhile, Governor Wolf makes his budget address Tuesday.