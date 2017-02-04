Report: Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Show To Feature Hundreds Of Drones

February 4, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Drones, lady gaga, Super Bowl

By Dylan Byers

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) — Footballs won’t be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature hundreds — yes, hundreds — of lit-up drones, a source with knowledge of the show’s production told CNNMoney.

The source said the inclusion of unmanned aerial vehicles required clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has placed a ban on drones at or near the stadium.

Earlier this week, the FAA declared a 34.5-mile radius around Houston’s NRG Stadium a “no drone zone” on game day.

But not for Gaga, who will perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones on Sunday.

It will be the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has incorporated drones.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

