Historic Philadelphia Building Under New Ownership

February 4, 2017 10:00 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long unoccupied historic building on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia is vacant no longer.

The new owners promise to breathe new life into the property by bringing in some creative tenants.

Once owned by Reading Railroad, 914 Spring Garden is 75,000 square feet of history with unlimited potential.

“Expose as much of the bones of the building as we can, and really embrace what the building has to offer and the original DNA of that property,” said Craig Grossman with Arts and Crafts Holdings, the building’s new owners.

He says they will seek out creative types to fill it.

“Hoping to find an interesting mix between art, culture, technology, makers, doers, creators, innovators,” said Grossman.

Grossman says his firm has been buying properties in that area in order to, as he says, “fill in the donut hole” of development in Center City.

