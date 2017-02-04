Eagles’ Fans React To Dawkins, Owens HOF Snubs

by Andrew Kramer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was almost twelve years ago to the day that the Philadelphia Eagles were playing in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Two key members of that team were semifinalists for the 2017 NFL Hall of Fame this year, but neither Brian Dawkins or Terrell Owens were chosen, leaving Birds fans disappointed.

READ: Tomlinson, Warner, Davis Part Of 7-Man Hall Of Fame Class; Dawkins, Owens Not Chosen

When Eagles’ season ticket holder Kenny Hager hears the name Brian Dawkins, he thinks…

“…the epitome of what an Eagles player should be. Heart, dedication, one of the best ever.”

And no doubt, he says, deserving of the Hall of Fame:

“I think it’s a lack of respect for safeties and the safety position. Simple as that.”

“Dawkins was just amazing, leader on the field and he was just the heart of the defense,” adds fan Tony Davis. “There’s not many safeties that make it in the Hall of Fame, but he was so important to the Eagles all the years he was here…he should make it.”

Paul Gero says it’s only a matter of time:

“Usually people don’t make it in on the first time but he will be somebody.”

As for T.O.’s omission:

“Sure he had his antics but the guy could ball,” Gero says. “He is one of the best at that position.”

“I loved him,” Davis says. At the time I think he was the best receiver in the league. He might have had issues not getting along with everybody, but he should make it.”

While Davis says both players clearly should be in, Gero and Hager couldn’t help but reminisce about that 2004 Eagles season, saying they’d welcome either player back to the team right now.