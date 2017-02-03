Video: Search Continues For Suspect Who Allegedly Stole Vehicle With Baby In Back Seat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who is accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby in the back seat in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday at 8th and McKean Streets.

Authorities say the suspect who stole the vehicle dropped the child off, unharmed, a short distance away.

The 30-year-old victim told police that she left her 2014 Toyota Rav4 running with her one-year-daughter in a car seat in the back.

She says she ran inside McKean Laundromat to get her daughter a toy, and when she came out she saw the suspect enter her vehicle.

The victim tells police the suspect took off southbound on 8th Street and nearly struck her as she tried to stop him.

Authorities say she chased her vehicle to 8th Street and Snyder Avenue, and started banging on the window and yelling that her baby was in the car.

The suspect then turned westbound on Snyder and the victim lost sight of her vehicle.

Shortly after, police say a witness found the baby at 9th and Emily Streets.

“I crossed the street and I was seeing the baby,” said Zuri Crisanto. “I called the cops and I say somebody left a baby outside on a corner.”

“Thank God she was fine,” Cristano said.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspect.

He is described as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, with a thin build and a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.