Trump And Mental Health In America; Local Psychologist Weighs In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Post election stress has turned into “Trump anxiety” for some. A Philadelphia psychologists says more and more patients are talking politics in their sessions.

Less than a month into Donald Trump’s president and tweets, protests, and personal squabbles have many on-edge, and it’s showing up at the therapists’ office.

Psychologist Dr. Carol Gantman has a Bala Cynwyd practice, he said their office has been busy since Election Day.

“Way more frequently are our clients and patients are talking about the stress of these changes that are being forecast in our government and how this anxiety and uncertainty is really taking a toll on them.”

And since the inauguration, fear and anxiety seem to be building.

“I think there was a peak with the signing of the Executive Order regarding immigration that seems to have touched many many people.”

One of the things people are concerned about is how powerless they feel as things are changing. Dr. Gantman has some tips.

“We promote connection within the community and the strength by connecting with community members who are like-minded so that reduces their isolation and it reduces their sense of powerlessness.”

She also advises staying informed, but taking breaks from social media.