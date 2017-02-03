First Flashing Yellow Left Turn Arrow Coming To Southeastern Pennsylvania Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know what a red or green arrow means on a traffic light, but what about a flashing yellow light? The first one in Southeastern Pennsylvania is coming to Chester County next week.
KYW Suburban Bureau Chief Jim Melwert reports a recent video from PennDOT asks if you know what to do if you see a flashing yellow left turn arrow. Drivers in Chester County will see one on Wednesday at the intersection of Route 52 and Pocopson Road starting on Wednesday.
“A flashing yellow means turns are permitted but you must first yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.”
The new lights are already in several other states. They have four left turn arrows.
A steady red turn arrow which means left turns stop.
A steady yellow which means left turns prepare to stop.
The new flashing yellow, which means left turns can go after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.
And at the bottom, the left green arrow which means left turns have the right of way.