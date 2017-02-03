The Rich Zeoli Show 02/03/2017

3PM – Robert Reich thinks the rioters were right wingers
330PM – In Australia Bruce Springsteen says he is an embarrassed American
4PM – NYU Professor demands Police attack right wing speaker
420 PM – Gavin McInnes Interview
445 PM – Democrats’ Fill-in-the-Blank Protest Against Neil Gorsuch
5PM – Civil libertarians have reasons to be pleased with Trump’s SCOTUS pick
530 PM – Ex- Obama Official ways to get rid of Trump
Rich started the show talking about Robert Reich saying the UC protectors were possibly right wingers connected to Breitbart. Rich also talked about Bruce Springsteen and how he told an Australian audience he was embarrassed as an American. In the second hour of the show Rich talked about an NYU Protector who yelled at the Police for protecting Gavin McInnes. Rich then spoke with Gavin himself about the event and the protectors.Next Rich talked about Democrats’ Fill-in-the-Blank Protest Against Neil Gorsuch. In the 5 O’clock hour Rich talked about a Reason Article, “Civil libertarians have reasons to be pleased with Trump’s SCOTUS pick.” Also Rich spoke about an Ex Obama Official, Rosa Brooks, who wrote an article about ways we can get rid of Trump