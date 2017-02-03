The Rich Zeoli Show 02/03/2017

February 3, 2017 6:20 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Gavin McInnes, Neil Gorsuch, Robert Reich, Supreme Court

3PM – Robert Reich thinks the rioters were right wingers

330PM – In Australia Bruce Springsteen says he is an embarrassed American

4PM –  NYU Professor demands Police attack right wing speaker

420 PM – Gavin McInnes Interview

445 PM – Democrats’ Fill-in-the-Blank Protest Against Neil Gorsuch

5PM – Civil libertarians have reasons to be pleased with Trump’s SCOTUS pick

530 PM – Ex- Obama Official ways to get rid of Trump

 

 

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bill Kornfeld says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Rich started the show talking about Robert Reich saying the UC protectors were possibly right wingers connected to Breitbart. Rich also talked about Bruce Springsteen and how he told an Australian audience he was embarrassed as an American. In the second hour of the show Rich talked about an NYU Protector who yelled at the Police for protecting Gavin McInnes. Rich then spoke with Gavin himself about the event and the protectors.Next Rich talked about Democrats’ Fill-in-the-Blank Protest Against Neil Gorsuch. In the 5 O’clock hour Rich talked about a Reason Article, “Civil libertarians have reasons to be pleased with Trump’s SCOTUS pick.” Also Rich spoke about an Ex Obama Official, Rosa Brooks, who wrote an article about ways we can get rid of Trump

