Terrell Owens Awaits A Call From The Hall… Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s one of the most exciting players to ever play the game, not just for his unbelievable stats, but for the showmanship that turned Terrell Owens into T.O.

“I think for me it’s a stamp of approval for what I’ve done and the hard work I’ve put in. The Hall of Fame is not something that’s given. A lot of people say it’s well deserved. I don’t look at it that way. For me, I feel like it’s earned,” No. 81 said.

His resume speaks for itself: second all-time in receiving yards, eighth in receptions, 3third in receiving touchdowns. Owens is blunt about being passed over for the Hall of Fame once before.

“Last year, you know, everyone said I was a shoe-in. That didn’t happen. I wasn’t disappointed at all, I felt more disrespected, but again, I think that’s where you start to question really the criteria of getting in to the Hall of Fame. Nothing that I did I felt was distasteful,” Owens said. “Obviously people may have an opinion about it one way or the other whether they liked it or not, but I never tinkered with the integrity of the game. It’s almost equivalent to the presidential election this year, like the popular vote versus the electoral vote, you know what I mean. Obviously I wasn’t that popular with the media, so that’s why I didn’t get in, but again, if you look at the stats, it speaks for itself.”

His former Eagles teammate Brian Dawkins is under consideration as well. Owens talked about his time playing with, and against B-Dawk.

“His presence is felt once he steps on the football field. I remember my days playing against him in San Francisco and then to just be on the same field and play with him some years later. Man, it was an awesome joy just to be on the same field.”