Suspect Wanted In Thursday Night Abduction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police want you to take a good look at this suspect wanted in a Thursday evening abduction.

You can see him placing a baby whose still in a car seat on the sidewalk at the corner of 9th and Emily street in South Philly then he runs away.

This video shows just a portion of a terrifying ordeal that started moments earlier involving the baby’s mother.

Just after 5:30 p.m, police say the 30-year-old woman had darted into her husband’s laundromat here at 8th and Mckean to grab a toy for the baby.

She left the Toyota RAV4 running with the baby still I the back seat. When she came out of the store she saw the suspect taking off in her car… with the baby still inside.

The frenzied mom chased the car down the block to 8th and Snyder banging on the car… pleading with the driver to stop.

She loses sight of him, but cameras captured him placing the baby at the corner before taking off in the victims car.