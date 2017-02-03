Hundreds Gather At Candlelight Vigil For Murdered Delaware Correctional Officer

February 3, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, Steven Floyd

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Hundreds of people gather in Smyrna to hold a candlelight vigil for a murdered Delaware correctional officer.

Lt. Steven Floyd is being remembered after losing his life during a standoff at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center this week.

“We started in May 2000, 16 years ago, and it’s just horrible the way things went,” said Cpl. Michael Stamford, a longtime colleague and friend of Floyd’s.

The vigil is being held by the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

Delaware Corrections Officer Who Lost Life In Prison Standoff Posthumously Awarded Medal Of Valor

Floyd was initially one of four hostages in the prison standoff. He was found unresponsive inside of the facility early Thursday morning.

On Friday afternoon, Floyd’s body was transported from the medical examiner’s office, guarded by fellow law enforcement personnel.

Floyd did not have an easy job, but for many at the vigil, that goes without saying.

“He deserved so much more than the way he was treated and we hope that we see justice in his situation, and for right now, we are focused on honoring him today,” said Stamford.

Floyd was posthumously awarded the medal of valor Friday during a ceremony for new Delaware correctional officers.

