A Healthy Game Plan For Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pizza, beer, and hoagies are the traditional Super Bowl foods, but Sunday’s diet is also a calorie explosion, but food scientists say, like the players on the field, how you prep for the big game often determines whether you’re happy with the end result.

Super Bowl snacking, it’s the second-largest day for American food consumption. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it’s just behind Thanksgiving.

Top of the menu were chicken wings, Americans are expected to eat 1.33 billion wings this Sunday.

Time for a game plan, Kristin Kirkpatrick says she is going to enjoy the big game and the party.

“I’m is still going to enjoy the game, enjoy the party, but I’m not going to get out of control.”

She says it’s all about portions.

“So, what I like to tell my patients is that you can still have things that you really like, just have it in smaller portions.”

Dietitian Kirkpatrick said swapping traditional treats for healthier options is also a smart play. If meatballs are on the menu, she suggests trying buffalo or bison over beef.

Buffalo is red meat, but it’s a little bit lower in saturated fat.

Potato chips are another Super Bowl favorite, last year Americans spent $227 million on chips for the big game.

A healthier option might be swapping for bean chips, they have a little more fiber and protein. Your game plan should start Sunday morning before the game.

“Get a workout in the morning, go for a run, go for a walk, go for a swim, that motivates you to stay healthy the rest of the day. Focus on protein at breakfast, protein at breakfast tends to help people resist cravings and reduce hunger later in the day.”

Alcohol is also traditionally a big part of watching the Super Bowl, and it’s loaded with what food scientist call empty calories, game plan for that, water in between each drink.