Report: Former Eagles Quarterback Michael Vick Retires

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick has officially hung up the spikes, per reports.
Vick, 36, was drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001.
While never winning a Super Bowl, Vick’s quick feet made him one of the most dynamic running quarterbacks in the NFL.
In 2006, Vick was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison for being involved in a dog fighting ring.
Vick made his return to the NFL in 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This past season, Vick was a backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.