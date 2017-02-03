Dem Rep: ‘The Citizens Are Going To Be Paying For The Wall’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Port of Philadelphia is considered an economic boost for the city. Many goods come in from Mexico, including both Hyundai and Kia automobiles. Avocados are also a popular commodity.

A local member of Congress worries that President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico could easily hurt your wallet.

Two weeks in office and Trump is not backing down from his promise of building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Just last week, he signed an executive order moving forward with the wall, insisting Mexico will pay for it.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested a possible 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports to pay for the wall. Spicer made it clear it is just an idea at this point. That idea doesn’t stop worrying in Congress.

“Ultimately, the citizens are going to be paying for the wall. It’s totally ridiculous,” Rep. Bob Brady, a Democrat, told Eyewitness News.

Experts say the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would have to be renegotiated. Trump hinted he would do so at the White House on Thursday.

“I don’t care if it’s a renovation of NAFTA or a brand new NAFTA, but we do have to make it fair and it’s very unfair to the American worker and very, very unfair to companies that do business in this country,” Trump said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the White House for more on the tariff proposal. We did not hear back. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s office sent this statement.

“Senator Toomey is not in favor of putting tariffs on anything we don’t have them on today. It’s just another tax Americans would pay.”