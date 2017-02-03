Police Arrest Man After Woman Is Gunned Down In Bedroom

February 3, 2017 11:32 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a woman last July.

Police responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Aramingo Ave back on July 30, 2015.

At the scene, police found 22-year-old Stephanie Dzikowski gunned down in the second floor bedroom.

On January 11, 2017, police say they  re-issued surveillance video that depicted a person of interest in the investigation.

Investigators were able to identify the trigger puller as 28-year-old James Jones, who was already in prison on an unrelated offense.

Jones is being charged with criminal homicide, burglary, robbery and other related offenses.

