Police Arrest Man After Woman Is Gunned Down In Bedroom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a woman last July.
Police responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Aramingo Ave back on July 30, 2015.
At the scene, police found 22-year-old Stephanie Dzikowski gunned down in the second floor bedroom.
On January 11, 2017, police say they re-issued surveillance video that depicted a person of interest in the investigation.
Investigators were able to identify the trigger puller as 28-year-old James Jones, who was already in prison on an unrelated offense.
Jones is being charged with criminal homicide, burglary, robbery and other related offenses.