Nighttime Lane Closures Begin Monday On I-95 Between Cottman Avenue And Betsy Ross Bridge Interchanges

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Motorists will see nighttime lane closures beginning next Monday on Interstate 95 between Cottman Avenue and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that crews will begin ramp construction, sign removal and installation operations beginning Monday night. The work is associated with a $160 million project to improve the ramp system at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue interchange.

The work schedule is:

· Monday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, intermittent double lane closures are planned on northbound and southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange for overhead ramp construction; and

· Friday, Feb. 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, intermittent lane closures in both directions and periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes will occur on Aramingo Avenue between Wheatsheaf Lane and Church Street in the vicinity of the I-95 Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange for beam placement on an overhead ramp.

In addition, on Monday, Feb. 6, through Saturday, Feb. 11, from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., intermittent single lane and shoulder closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges for removal of an electronic message sign, modifications to the structure holding the sign and installation of a new sign.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or allow more time for travel on I-95 because backups will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on I-95 improvement projects, visit www.95revive.com.