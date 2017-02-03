News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 3

February 3, 2017 8:45 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the protest against Donald Trump by Comcast employees, Donald Trump talking about The Apprentice during the National Prayer Breakfast and how to get free wings at Hooters. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about how civil unrest impacts financial markets, CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger to preview the Super Bowl and Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson about Donald Trump’s handling of foreign policy issues.

6:00 Comcast employees marched in Philadelphia to protest Donald Trump’s travel ban.

6:19 Lady Gaga promised an athletic Super Bowl halftime show.

6:21 Donald Trump discussed the Apprentice ratings at the National Prayer Breakfast.

6:35 What’s Trending: Donald Trump’s Twitter, Super Bowl, Super Bowl Bets, Budweiser boycott, Carson Wentz, Hooters

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about how civil unrest impacts financial markets.

7:20 Chris Christie talked with Bill O’Reilly last night on Fox News.

8:00 Chris previews the Super Bowl with CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger.

8:20 Chris speaks to Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson about Donald Trump’s handling of foreign policy issues.

8:35 What’s Trending: Puppy Bowl, Go red for women, Kristen Stewart, Drudge, Courtney Love, Dennis Leary and Kellyanne Conway, Beyonce

