How To Snag Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts This Month

February 3, 2017 9:32 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–You can pick up a FREE Krispy Kreme doughnut this month when you purchase a cup of the company’s newest coffee.

Now out in stores nationwide, the doughnut chain says guests can choose from two authentic blends of coffee: “Smooth” for subtle and “Rich” for a more bold experience.

And to top it all off, Krispy Kreme says the coffee was designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of their new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.

The promotion runs from February 6 through the remainder of the month.

