Sea Of Red For Smart Health Fair At Lankenau’s Heart Institute

February 3, 2017 7:11 PM By Stephanie Stahl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sharing stories and life saving information, it was a sea of red for the heart smart health fair at Lankenau’s Heart Institute.

Dr. Sandra Abramson, director of cardiovascular imaging, she said their are some common misconceptions out there.

“It was always thought heart disease in women isn’t as important as heart disease in men.”

Abramson, the go red for women champion, says while women have been making some progress, women still aren’t treated fairly.

“Women get less stress tests women get less cats women get less interventions.”

Mary Ann Kay, a 69-year-old patient, said it’s all about educating.

“I never had classic symptoms, every woman I meet I tell them that.”

She has had three heart attacks and is now in cardiac rehab.

Among the unusual symptoms women can have, jaw and neck pain or an upset stomach.

“It’s very scary you don’t wanna believe it’s happening,” Ann Kay said.

