Flounder Fishing Limits Leave SJ Congressman Steamed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — Newly imposed limits on New Jersey fishermen have a South Jersey congressman leading a fight to have them lifted.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission established limits for the harvest of flounder in the ocean and waterways like Delaware Bay. Last year, you could take home five fish at least a foot and a half long. The new limit will be three with a minimum length of 19 inches.
Fishermen from states further south will see limits far more favorable, according to South Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo.
“New Jersey fishermen are going to be arbitrarily subjected to draconian cuts when boats from Delaware or Maryland can fish in our waters and not have the same restrictions our fishermen have,” LoBiondo told KYW Newsradio. “I mean it is absurd.”
LoBiondo sees the change as a serious blow not just to the fishing industry but tourism as well.
“We have a very strong recreational fishing industry,” he added. “They’re very reasonable people. They follow the law and for them to be putting a rule like this that’s going to limit us is absolutely insane.”
LoBiondo is meeting with state officials to decide on their next course of action.