Dom Show Notes 2.3.17

February 3, 2017 12:01 PM

9:00-Betsy DeVos clears another hurdle for final confirmation to become Education Secretary.

9:35-President Trump making a publicity statement at the Prayer Breakfast?

10:00-Dr. Sebastian Gorka joined discussing his latest position in the Trump administration as a  National Security Advisor.

10:15-Todd Starnes joined discussing his new book, “The Deplorables Guide to Making America Great Again.”

10:35-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.

11:00-Trump administration implementing new sanctions against Iran.

11:15-Governor Wolf asking for an additional $10 million to fund police with Narcan.

11:35-State Rep. Stephen Barrar joined discussing the Pennsylvania Police Caucus.

11:50-Game of the week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia