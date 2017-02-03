Dom Show Notes 2.3.17

9:00-Betsy DeVos clears another hurdle for final confirmation to become Education Secretary.
9:35-President Trump making a publicity statement at the Prayer Breakfast?
10:00-Dr. Sebastian Gorka joined discussing his latest position in the Trump administration as a National Security Advisor.
10:15-Todd Starnes joined discussing his new book, “The Deplorables Guide to Making America Great Again.”
10:35-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.
11:00-Trump administration implementing new sanctions against Iran.
11:15-Governor Wolf asking for an additional $10 million to fund police with Narcan.
11:35-State Rep. Stephen Barrar joined discussing the Pennsylvania Police Caucus.
11:50-Game of the week.