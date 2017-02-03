Delaware River Turnpike Bridge To Stay Closed At Least 8 More Weeks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Turnpike Bridge connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Interstate 276 will remain closed to traffic for a minimum of eight more weeks, according to an emergency engineering task force being co-led by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA).
Officials estimate the bridge could reopen in early April.
“We recognize that those who travel through, live, or work in this region have been considerably inconvenienced by this closure, and we are as excited as anyone to see it reopen,” said PA Turnpike Chairman Sean Logan. “But please remember, this is an emergency situation; we’re working around the clock to resolve it. It would be reckless to put a single vehicle back onto this structure before we trust its stability.”