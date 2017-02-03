Delaware Corrections Officer Who Lost Life In Prison Standoff Posthumously Awarded Medal Of Valor

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The family of a fallen prison guard received a special honor Friday as Delaware welcomed a new class of corrections officers.

CBS 3’s Cleve Bryan reports Steven Floyd was posthumously elevated to the rank of lieutenant and was awarded the medal of valor.

Delaware State Police discovered Floyd dead after he and three other officers, as well as a counselor, were taken hostage by inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

“I was really expecting to see one or two seats that were empty from folks that just chose not to come in here this morning, but everybody was here and it was a little bit humbling to be honest,” said Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

Floyd’s family was also in attendance.

“To the Floyd family, we grieve with you and wish you comfort at this time,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps.

Phelps gave Floyd’s son, Steven Floyd Jr., a medal of valor for his father’s bravery in warning others to stay out of an ambush during the prison riot.

“Really glad that the department took the initiative to honor Sgt. Floyd and have his family here today and present Sgt. Floyd’s son, Steven Floyd Jr., with the medal of honor,” said Phelps.

Phelps told the new cadets their job takes guts, the kind Lt. Floyd displayed right up until the end.

“The just speaks to the type of person he was,” Phelps said. “He was an extremely selfless individual.”

A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night to honor Floyd.