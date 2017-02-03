Big Game Recipes: Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Check out as Glen Macnow, Chef Josh George, RD, and Deb create a delicious healthy recipe for your Big Game Day.
Makes about 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 head of cauliflower leaves and bottom stem removed
1 ½ cups non-fat plain greek yogurt
2 limes, juiced
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon curry powder
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- In a small bowl combine the yogurt, lime juice, and seasonings
- Brush or smother mixture all over the head of cauliflower.
- Roast in the oven for about 30-40 minutes, remove and allow to cool for about 5-10 minutes and slice into 8 wedges.
Per 1 slice of cauliflower:
Calories: 39
Protein: 6 gm
Fat: 0 gm
Carbohydrates: 6 gm