Big Game Recipes: Whole Roasted Cauliflower

February 3, 2017 11:48 AM
Check out as Glen Macnow, Chef Josh George, RD, and Deb create a delicious healthy recipe for your Big Game Day.

 

Makes about 8 servings

 

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower leaves and bottom stem removed

1 ½ cups non-fat plain greek yogurt

2 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

 

 

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • In a small bowl combine the yogurt, lime juice, and seasonings
  • Brush or smother mixture all over the head of cauliflower.
  • Roast in the oven for about 30-40 minutes, remove and allow to cool for about 5-10 minutes and slice into 8 wedges.

 

Per 1 slice of cauliflower:

Calories: 39

Protein: 6 gm

Fat: 0 gm

Carbohydrates: 6 gm

