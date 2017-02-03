Big Game Recipes: Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Skewers

Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Skewers
Makes about 15-20 skewers
Ingredients:
2 boneless, skinless, chicken breasts, halved and cut into strips
Pinch salt and pepper
Cooking spray
1 cup of water
1 cup of rice wine vinegar (mirin)
2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced
1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
2 teaspoons hot chili pepper, minced
2 teaspoons ketchup
Pinch salt and pepper
1 cup of Monk Fruit in the Raw
2 teaspoons corn starch and 2 teaspoons of water (slurry)
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Place chicken strips on skewers. Place skewers on a lightly sprayed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Bake for about 10-15 minutes, or until chicken reaches 165 degrees.
- While chicken is cooking place the water, vinegar, ginger, garlic, chili peppers, ketchup, salt and pepper, and monk fruit in a small pot and bring to a boil. Once at a boil whisk in the cornstarch slurry and reduce heat to a simmer. Sauce should become clear and thicken.
- Remove from heat.
- Remove chicken skewers from oven and cover with Sweet Thai Chili sauce. Serve warm.
Per 1 chicken skewer
Calories: 15
Protein: 3 gm
Fat: 0 gm
Carbohydrates: 2 gm