Big Game Recipes: Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Skewers

February 3, 2017 11:29 AM
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Skewers

 

Makes about 15-20 skewers

 

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless, chicken breasts, halved and cut into strips

Pinch salt and pepper

Cooking spray

 

1 cup of water

1 cup of rice wine vinegar (mirin)

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

2 teaspoons hot chili pepper, minced

2 teaspoons ketchup

Pinch salt and pepper

1 cup of Monk Fruit in the Raw

 

2 teaspoons corn starch and 2 teaspoons of water (slurry)

 

 

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Place chicken strips on skewers. Place skewers on a lightly sprayed baking sheet.  Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Bake for about 10-15 minutes, or until chicken reaches 165 degrees.
  • While chicken is cooking place the water, vinegar, ginger, garlic, chili peppers, ketchup, salt and pepper, and monk fruit in a small pot and bring to a boil. Once at a boil whisk in the cornstarch slurry and reduce heat to a simmer. Sauce should become clear and thicken.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Remove chicken skewers from oven and cover with Sweet Thai Chili sauce. Serve warm.

 

 

Per 1 chicken skewer

Calories: 15

Protein: 3 gm

Fat: 0 gm

Carbohydrates: 2 gm

