Big Game Recipes: Buffalo Chicken Bites

February 3, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Buffalo Chicken Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

 

Makes about 4 cups

 

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

¼ Cup Ed & Steves Buffalo Wing Sauce

1 lemon, juiced

Pinch salt and pepper

Cooking Spray

 

 

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • In a bowl mix together lemon juice, wing sauce, salt and pepper. Toss in florets and toss until well combined.
  • Place cauliflower on lightly sprayed sheet pan and roast for about 30 minutes.
  • Remove from pan, toss in the same bowl to coat again.
  • Place back in the oven for about 5 minutes.
  • Remove and serve warm.
  • Can serve with low calorie ranch or blue cheese dressing (see recipes)

 

 

Per 1 cup of buffalo cauliflower:

Calories: 44

Protein: 3 gm

Fat: 0 gm

Carbohydrates: 11 gm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City
Mary Tyler Moore Through The Years

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia