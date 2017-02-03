Big Game Recipes: Buffalo Chicken Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Makes about 4 cups
Ingredients:
1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets
¼ Cup Ed & Steves Buffalo Wing Sauce
1 lemon, juiced
Pinch salt and pepper
Cooking Spray
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- In a bowl mix together lemon juice, wing sauce, salt and pepper. Toss in florets and toss until well combined.
- Place cauliflower on lightly sprayed sheet pan and roast for about 30 minutes.
- Remove from pan, toss in the same bowl to coat again.
- Place back in the oven for about 5 minutes.
- Remove and serve warm.
- Can serve with low calorie ranch or blue cheese dressing (see recipes)
Per 1 cup of buffalo cauliflower:
Calories: 44
Protein: 3 gm
Fat: 0 gm
Carbohydrates: 11 gm